Osseo man is GoFundMe's April Hero

Redwood City, CA (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin man is making a name for himself and his four-legged companion in the national spotlight.

Jason Parker, a volunteer firefighter from Osseo and founder of the non-profit, "Gunnar's Wheels", is GoFundMe's April Hero. News 18 reached out to Parker Tuesday morning. He said it's unbelievable he was selected for the award.

In a press release, GoFundMe stated Parker was selected for his non-profit's work in helping paralyzed dogs across the U.S. and the world regain their strength and independence through the donation of wheel carts.

News 18 has been following their story since Gunnar's Wheels was founded. Parker's dog, 10-year-old Gunnar, was partially paralyzed after being hit by a truck three years ago. News 18 reported in November 2014 when Gunnar received his first set of wheels so he could get around. It was in August 2016 the charity, "Gunnar's Wheels", was born.

Since then, Parker has collected and donated 114 wheel carts to help 130 dogs with disabilities across 30 states and several countries, including Canada and Portugal. Parker said some of the carts are already on their second round of helping other dogs with disabilities. The carts are given to the dogs at no cost to their owners.

In a separate story from late March, News 18 reported Gunnar was one step closer to receiving national recognition for also being a hero. Parker said a lady from Texas heard about "Gunnar's Wheels" and nominated Gunnar for the "American Humane Hero Dog Awards", an annual campaign that recognizes heroes on both ends of the leash. Parker said Gunnar is one of 54 semi-finalists for the "Emerging Heroes" category.

Parker said if Gunnar is selected as one of the top eight finalists, their charity could receive $2,500 and a trip to the awards ceremony in Hollywood, which will be broadcast nationwide on Hallmark Channel in the fall. If he finishes first overall, Gunnar would win the grand prize "American Hero Dog" title and an extra $5,000 for their charity.

Parker said he is determined Gunnar will be one of the top eight finalists or possibly the grand winner of the award. If you'd like to vote for Gunnar as the top dog for the "Emerging Heroes" category, click here. Voting ends May 3.