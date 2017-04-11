SLIDESHOW: Viewers share pictures of snow in April

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - It may be spring, but parts of the Chippewa Valley received a dusting of snow Monday evening.

Nick Grunseth, the chief meteorologist with WQOW Stormtracker 18 Weather, said Eau Claire only picked up about an inch of snow Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

He said the northeast region of Eau Claire County, including Cadott, Boyd and Cornell, received 4" to 8" of snow. Grunseth said Menomonie and northern Chippewa, Rusk and parts of Taylor counties picked up 2"-4".

Viewers from the Chippewa Valley are sending us their weather pictures. If you captured pictures of the snow, we want to see them! Send your pictures to connect@wqow.com.