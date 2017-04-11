UPDATE: Wisconsin State Patrol trooper killed in Sauk County crash

UPDATE (WKOW) --- Sauk County officials said the crash on Interstate 90/94 Tuesday morning involved a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper.

When they arrived on scene of the crash they saw the on-duty trooper was involved.

The initial investigation revealed the trooper was traveling eastbound on I-90/94 at mile marker 89.8 when he lost control of his patrol car. The car entered the ditch and struck a tree. The trooper was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the trooper is not being released at this time.

We will continue to update as we learn more.

UPDATE (WKOW) --- All lanes are now clear. Officials plan to release information today on the crash. We are at the media location now in Lake Delton to learn more.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released an alternate route for anyone traveling on I-90 in Sauk County Tuesday morning:

Alternate Route: Exit on WIS 13. Go east on WIS 13 to US 12. Go south on US 12 back to I-90/I94.

All eastbound lanes of I-90 between mile marker 87 and 92 are still closed.

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- All lanes of eastbound I-90 are closed for five miles in Sauk County because of an early morning crash.

The crash happened just before 5:00 a.m. Tuesday near mile marker 87, between Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells. The Sauk County communications center tells 27 News the crash is a rollover, but there are no further details.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all eastbound lanes of I-90/94 between mile marker 87 and mile marker 92 are closed at this time.