Multiple car crash in Eau Claire sends two people to hospital

Eau Claire (WQOW) – Eau Claire police were directing traffic Tuesday morning after a series of crashes occurred near Eau Claire's south side.

Eau Claire police said the crash happened on Hamilton Avenue and Highway 93.

Police said the crash involved three vehicles. The driver of the first car ran a red light, crossed several lanes and was hit by an oncoming Jeep. They said the Jeep hit a third vehicle. One traffic signal light was knocked down.

Eau Claire police said two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.