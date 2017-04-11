City of Eau Claire releases its 2016 development report - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

City of Eau Claire releases its 2016 development report

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) - City officials are tracking the growth and development of Eau Claire.

According to a press release, Eau Claire city officials have released the city's "2016 Development Map and Report", which includes a record of the year's land development activity, annexations, zoning changes and building activity. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the 2016 building activity throughout Eau Claire and comparisons to its historical development dating back to 1995.

Eau Claire's senior planner, Pat Ivory, said the report shows data for four sections of the city, including north, south, east and west. He said the report also includes population and housing unit estimates, as well as population projections for the city.

You can view the full report on the city's website or purchase a copy for $6 from the City of Eau Claire Department of Community Development (715-839-4919).

