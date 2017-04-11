Mayo Clinic CEO, president for northwest Wisconsin retires after nearly 36 years of service

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After nearly three decades of service, the CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System is retiring.

In a press release, Dr. Randall Linton, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System of northwest Wisconsin, has served in his current position for the past 15 years. Before that, he served as a pediatrician for more than 20 years.

Mayo Clinic said Dr. Linton announced his retirement plans in September 2016. Linton said in a press release:

“During my career, I have had the honor of providing health care to young children and watching them grow into adults. I also had the honor of being a part of establishing Mayo Clinic Health System in northwest Wisconsin and watching it develop into one of the region’s leading health care organizations. I am truly grateful for a very rewarding career. Today, the organization is positioned to continue to meet the needs of our patients well into the future. It’s a good time to transition out of this leadership role, and I know the mission and vision of Mayo Clinic will continue to be upheld.”

During his tenure as president and CEO, Mayo Clinic said Linton helped establish the new Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program to train primary care physicians in northwest Wisconsin, with the first class of five residents to begin their residency in summer 2017 in Eau Claire.

Mayo Clinic said Dr. Linton’s successor is Dr. Richard Helmers, who will hold the title of regional vice president, northwest Wisconsin region.