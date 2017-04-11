Explosion at Army ammunition plant in Missouri kills 1 - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Explosion at Army ammunition plant in Missouri kills 1

Posted:

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) -- The U.S. Army said an explosion at an ammunition plant in Independence, Missouri, has left one person dead and three others injured.

The Army Joint Munitions Command said the explosion happened Tuesday at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence. A spokeswoman said no further information was immediately available.

The plant manufactures small-caliber ammunition and operates the North Atlantic Treaty Organization test center. It sits on 3,935 acres in Independence.

