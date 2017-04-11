FBI doubles reward to $20K to find manhunt suspect

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) - Authorities have doubled a reward being offered for anyone providing information leading to the man at the center of a massive search.



The FBI Milwaukee Division announced Tuesday afternoon the reward is now $20,000 for information leading to the successful location of 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski. Authorities said he stole more than a dozen guns from the Armageddon Gun Store in Janesville one week ago, burned his vehicle and made threats to public safety.



Authorities said Jakubowski may have tried to alter his appearance. His mugshot shows him with brown hair and a goatee, but officials said he may have shaved his facial hair and head so they've released a new rendering of his image without hair.



Call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov if you have any information.

RELATED LINK: Stepfather of suspect in Janesville manhunt fears suicide-by-cop scenario