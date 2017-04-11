Woman delivering for Meals on Wheels hit by own truck, dies - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Woman delivering for Meals on Wheels hit by own truck, dies

Posted:

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- A woman delivering food for the Meals on Wheels program has been killed by her pickup truck as it rolled over her in a Connecticut driveway.

Police said 78-year-old Carol Moriarty was making a delivery to a home in Clinton on Tuesday, and her pickup truck was parked on an incline in the driveway. They said when she returned to the truck it began to roll backward and she tried to stop it but was knocked down.

Moriarty suffered head injuries and died on the way to a hospital.

Moriarty was from Old Lyme. She volunteered with Meals on Wheels for a senior center based in Clinton and Old Saybrook.

The Meals on Wheels program delivers meals to people who can't buy or prepare their own food, especially the elderly.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.