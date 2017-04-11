Chippewa Falls Erickson Park receives $851K grant

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - The largest land and water conservation grant in Wisconsin's history has been awarded to Chippewa Falls.

In the next year, Erickson Park in Chippewa Falls will undergo a major face-lift. Plans call for picnic areas, boating facilities, handicapped-accessible fishing piers and a pedestrian footbridge that would connect to Irvine Park. On Tuesday, it was announced that an $851,000 grant will help fund the project.

Dick Hebert, the director of the Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department, said Erickson Park's new amenities will be unique to the community. "We're actually providing a service, a unique service, something that's we don't provide in our other park facilities in the City of Chippewa Falls,” Hebert said.

Mayor Greg Hoffman said the new park is a great addition to the area. “This is going to be not only for the City of Chippewa Falls, but I think the Chippewa Valley -- it's going to be a real asset, and I'm excited to be apart of it,” Hoffman said.

To secure the grant money, the community has to do its part. Donors have to match the grant amount. To date, the community has raised $400,000. Construction will begin mid-September and is expected to be completed in June 2018.