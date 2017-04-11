Sen. Johnson discusses health care, recent missile strike in Syria

Altoona (WQOW) - On Tuesday, Senator Ron Johnson was in Altoona to speak with area business leaders on topics ranging from health care to the recent missile strike on Syria.

The senator told Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce members that he is disappointed with the GOP health care plan that was recently scrapped. He said they need to come up with a better solution, which gives more power to the states with lower premiums.

Johnson also said he agrees with President Trump's decision to launch missiles at Syria, despite the fact that Johnson voted against a similar measure under President Obama in 2013.

"The fact of the matter is they had no plan of strategy. I appreciate the fact that President Trump acted swiftly, decisively, sent a very powerful message to Assad and the Russians,” Johnson said. “Let's face it. Assad and Russia, Iran – they won the battle for western Syria, the battle of Aleppo. That's a tragic and unfortunate result."

Outside of Tuesday's event, there were several protesters hoping to speak with the senator, but they told News 18 they were turned down.