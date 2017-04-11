Altoona police see increase in thefts

Altoona (WQOW) - Altoona police said thefts are on the rise, and a recent spike in temperature may be part of the problem.

Chief Jesse James, with the Altoona Police Department, said they had six different burglary and theft complaints in the last two weeks, and most of them were because cars and garage doors were left open or unlocked.

Altoona police said in warmer weather, people tend to spend more time outside and forget to lock their doors. In one case, $10,000 worth of tools and other items were taken from a garage. In another case, a gaming system was taken from a car.

Altoona police said the easiest way to protect yourself is to make sure your home, garage or car is locked. Police said meth could also be a factor in these thefts because users are typically looking to steal items that can be pawned or sold for quick cash.

"Talking with local chiefs -- that is their number one concern. They want to help address this issue of meth. I would say that most of the situations or instances that we are called to serve on include probably those people who have to feed their addictions,” Chief James said.

Altoona police said in many of the recent reports, residents heard strange noises in the night but dismissed them as nothing until they saw items missing the next morning. Police ask residents to give them a call at any time of the day or night if you hear something that makes you feel uneasy.