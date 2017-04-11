Eau Claire City Council approves grant to replace over 400 lead pipes

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Eau Claire City Council is taking steps to help make sure the water you're drinking is safe.

On Tuesday, the Eau Claire City Council voted to accept a grant through the Wisconsin DNR that would provide money to replace residential lead service lines throughout the city. City staff said there's approximately 1,266 public lead service lines within Eau Claire, and estimate that even more private lines that should be replaced.

The grant provides $500,000 to reimburse homeowners for pipe replacements. The city said according to DNR regulations, in order to replace the lead service line that leads up to homes, the city's portion leading up to the meter must have already been replaced. The city estimates this grant will allow for about 440 private lead service line replacements.

City staff said this is a proactive approach to help Eau Claire's water quality and not in response to having unsafe water.

"Now there are things that are being done in our city to make sure that lead contamination in drinking water is reduced. One of those is the fact that our city actively balances PH to make sure that the pipes aren't corrosive, that lead isn't able to go in, to leach in to the drinking water. But without a doubt the number one way to reduce lead risk for folks is to make sure that lead pipes are removed in our city," said Eau Claire City Councilman Andrew Werthmann.

The city's website will have a database where homeowners can figure out if their home has a lead service line. If eligible, the city would reimburse homeowners up to $1,000 each. The city said the loan is expected to finalize on April 26, that's when homeowners can begin the process of getting pipes replaced.

News 18 spoke with a few plumbing companies around the Chippewa Valley who said, although every home is different and the price will depend on the size of the project, replacing the pipes could cost around $2,500. Any additional work with landscaping and utility repair could put the total cost between $5,000 and $10,000.