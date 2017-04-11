Concerned citizens protest Sen. Johnson event

Altoona (WQOW) - While Sen. Ron Johnson was meeting with members of the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, about a dozen people were gathered outside with signs asking the senator to demand President Trump to release his tax returns, and making a plea to meet with the senator.



They said they sent him a request to attend a town hall meeting Tuesday night. Johnson said he was unable to attend because of a tight schedule, and short notice, but the protestors disagree.



"We hand delivered invitations to his Milwaukee office, we made phone calls to his schedulers weeks and weeks ago and he declined the invitation," said Erica Zerr."



Johnson said he is able to reach more people by hosting discussions on social media.