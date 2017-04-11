Rep. Ron Kind addresses student debt, health care and dairy farm crisis in Wisconsin

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Representative Ron Kind (D-WI-03) visited Eau Claire Tuesday to celebrate National Trio Day with students.

Trio programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Education to help first-generation college students, students from low-income families, and students with disabilities. Kind said the program falls under the higher education bill at the federal level. He said it is crucial to support those programs with adequate funding.

"I'm very concerned about the rise of student debt, about $1.3 trillion nationwide," Kind said. "We have to make higher education more affordable for all of our students, and not require them to start with such a deep financial hole in their lives just to afford their higher education."

UW-Eau Claire has four trio projects that receive more than $1 million in federal funding and serve 500 UW-Eau Claire students each year.

While on the topic of federal funds, News 18 asked Kind about Governor Scott Walker's (R-WI) decision to not accept federal dollars to expand Medicaid under Obamacare. Kind said the governor's decision costs Wisconsin $690 million that would have come from the federal government. In a letter to Rep. Kind, Gov. Walker said using federal taxpayer dollars would subject Wisconsin residents to the whims of Washington D.C. Walker also pointed out that while Wisconsin is expected to have a budget surplus of more than $450 million by the end of this year, the federal government is approaching a $20 trillion defect. Kind responded Tuesday by saying Walker's decision hurts Wisconsinites.

"Last time I checked in Wisconsin, we have about a billion dollar budget shortfall in this next biennium budget," Kind said. "That billion dollars is what he has rejected already at the federal level. This is about taking care of your own people as a state, and there won't be any better offer being made from the federal government back to states than this one is willing to give him, and so it is time to end the politics and time to start focusing on what is in the best interest for all Wisconsinites."

Kind added not expanding medicaid in Wisconsin could drive up premiums and out-of-pocket costs for Wisconsin residents because they will pay for the care and treatment of those without coverage.

Meanwhile, in light of dozens of dairy farms losing their milk contracts across the State, Kind reached out to the USDA searching for solutions.

Last week, Grassland notified almost 75 dairy farmers that they would no longer be accepting their milk starting in May. Grassland said this is because Canada is restricting American dairy exports, and they no longer have a market for much of their milk. Kind calls it a violation of Canada's trade commitments to the United States. Kind said he saw this problem coming for years and met with the Trump administration earlier this year to bring forward his concern.

"This is just a point of urgency in light of the Grassland situation and the impact this is going to have on our dairy farmers," Kind said. "We are coming together as a delegation in a bi-partisan way to elevate this and make sure we can resolve it, but this is another example of making sure all countries are abiding by trade rules that they have agreed to."

Kind said Wisconsin's bi-partisan delegation is working to help farmers find a new market for their milk.