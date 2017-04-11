Packers Release CB Makinton Dorleant

Green Bay Packers News Release, April 11, 2017 --



The Green Bay Packers have released CB Makinton Dorleant. The transaction was announced Tuesday by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Dorleant, who signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Northern Iowa in May 2016, played in four games as a rookie last season after being activated from injured reserve; designated for return on Dec. 3. He sustained an injury in Week 17 at Detroit and was placed on injured reserve on Jan. 5.