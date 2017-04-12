UW-Stevens Point professor weighs in on U.S.-Syria situation

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- As tensions continue to rise between the United States and Syria, a local professor and lawmakers are weighing in on the situation.

“There's still a great deal of confusion,” UW-Stevens Point Middle Eastern History professor Edgar Francis said. “Trump administration officials like Nikki Haley and Rex Tillerson are saying Assad must go, but they're not saying how or when.”

Francis said U.S. policy with Syria remains unclear. Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. Tammy Baldwin agree.

“I don't know where we exactly go from here,” Johnson said.

In a statement to Newsline 9 on Tuesday, Baldwin said: “I remain concerned by the lack of a clear and comprehensive strategy from the Trump Administration for Syria and the region. It’s important that they do a better job communicating the long-range goals to the American people and work with Congress...”

Francis said he doesn't believe there will be strong U.S. support for further action in Syria.

“I don't see an American public or Congress that has an appetite for another major invasion of another Middle Eastern country,” he said.

Francis said if the U.S. is serious about changing its policy on Syria, he believes there needs to be a change in the Trump administration's position on refugees.