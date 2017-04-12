Adopt-A-Pet: Nick

Meet our Pet of the Day: Nick!
Nick is about 6 months old. He is already neutered, so he's ready to go to a wonderful home. Nick is still getting used to being handled, so he may fidget a bit. He is still super friendly with just about everyone. So, if you're looking for a cuddle monster, Nick is definitely it.
You can find Nick at the Eau Claire County Humane Association, along with many other animals up for adoption.
