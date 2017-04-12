4/12: 8th Annual Chippewa Valley Easter Egg Hunt

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Easter Egg Hunt) -- An even coming up this weekend in Eau Claire will have your kids entertained in the spirit of Easter.

It's the 8th Annual Chippewa Valley Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday, April 15. The fun starts at 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Pine Pavilion in Carson Park. This event is completely free and open to the public with access for children with special needs.

Everyone who "hunts" will receive the same amount of candy regardless of how many eggs they find. Kids are divided by age and each age group has their own race to find eggs; see the hunt times listed below to know when your child should participate. Don't forget to arrive early and check out the free kids activities before and after the hunt times!

Easter Egg Hunt Times (registration must be complete 15 minutes prior):

1-2 years & Special needs............10:00 a.m.

3-5 years.....................................10:15 a.m.

6-8 years.....................................10:30 a.m.

9+ years......................................10:45 a.m.

Kids Activities (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.)

Photos with the Bunny

Bouncy Houses

Live Trout Fishing Pond

Breakfast with the Bunny

Scout zone activities

