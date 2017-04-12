UPDATE: Telephone services restored in Clark County

Clark County (WQOW) - Telephone services are back in service for Clark County.

John Ross, the Clark County Emergency Management Director, said staff have been informed by TDS that services have been restored and should be operating as normal.

Clark Co. (WQOW) - Telephone services are out in several areas of Clark County this morning. The Clark County Emergency Management Director, John Ross, says TDS is working on restoring services right now, but there's no timeline when that will be complete.

Ross says communities impacted include Chili, Granton, Greenwood, and Neillsville. He says some wireless calls appear to be working.

If you need to make an emergency call, either try calling 911 on a cellular phone, or call the Jackson County Sheriff's Department Dispatch Center at (715)-284-5357 ext. 180.