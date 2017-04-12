WINNERS: "Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles" Contest

Eau Claire (WQOW) - WQOW's ticket giveaway contest for "Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles" has ended.

Here is the list of winners who were selected at random:

Emilee Beaudette

Rose Palmer

Mark Meisner

Louise Turek

Tina Juliot

Gretta Lyberg

Fay Werlein

Cindy Kandler

Daniel Harm

Mike Muehlbauer

Ronald Berger

Amy Britten

Megan Lamarche

Bethany Beauchamp

Patrick Denomie

You may pick up your pair of tickets at WQOW's front desk. Please be ready to show identification when you arrive. Thank you to all who participated in the ticket giveaway contest!