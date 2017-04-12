Wisconsin State Patrol honors its 58 law enforcement dispatchers

Wisconsin (WQOW) - Dispatchers across the state are being honored this week for their service.

As stated in a press release, the Wisconsin State Patrol will honor its law enforcement dispatchers the week of April 9 through April 15. Dispatchers communicate with officers on patrol and coordinate responses to traffic crashes and emergencies.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation states Congress designated National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week as a time to recognize men and women in the field, who are responsible for answering calls "for police, fire and emergency medical assistance and dispatching such assistance" to help save people's lives and properties.

The state patrol said it has 58 dispatchers and supervisory staff at its regional communication centers in Eau Claire, Spooner, Tomah, DeForest, Waukesha, Fond du Lac and Wausau.