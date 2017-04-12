Walmart offers "pick-up discount" on 10,000 online items

(CNN) - Walmart shoppers, who order products online, can now save money by picking those items up at their nearest store.

The retail giant calls it a "pick-up discount", and it's the latest weapon in the fight against e-commerce competition from rivals, like Amazon.

The pick-up discount slashes the price of many products further when customers elect to have orders sent to a nearby store.

Walmart can offer the discount because the cost of transportation to stores is cheaper than sending directly to customers.

The size of the discounts offered depends on how difficult the items are to transport. For example, customers using the pick-up option can save $50 on a 70-inch flat screen TV.

The discount on a LEGO toy set is only $2.50.

The “pick-up discount” starts on 10,000 online items next week and is expected to reach over a million items by June.