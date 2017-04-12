Eau Claire library offers fine reduction, free library card replacements in light of National Library Week

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Libraries across the nation are celebrating National Library Week, including in Eau Claire.

News 18 spoke with staff at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire, who said they are celebrating the week with a theme called, "Libraries Transform". They said people are visiting libraries for more than just resources and information but also for civic engagement, community events and training.

Staff said in light of National Library Week, which runs April 9 through April 15, the library is offering free library card replacements. In addition, if you stop by the circulation desk, you can get 50 percent off your library fines.

Library staff said to date, they have 47,000 registered library patrons, which is 3,000 more customers compared to 2016.

