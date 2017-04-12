LATEST: Former Chippewa Falls Middle School teacher agrees to plea bargain

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - A former Chippewa Falls Middle School teacher agreed to a plea bargain on Wednesday.

Joel Jahnke appeared in Chippewa County court on accusations that he sexually assaulted a student. On Wednesday, Jahnke entered no contest pleas to charges of sexual assault of a child, exposing himself to a child, and causing a child to view a sex act.

According to the criminal complaint, Jahnke admitted to having sexual contact with a girl, who was 14 years old at the time, in his classroom in June 2015. Investigators said Jahnke and the girl also swapped nude pictures and video of themselves via Snapchat.

In court on Wednesday, the state asked the judge for Jahnke's $10,000 cash bond to be revoked in case he fled before the upcoming sentencing. Jahnke's attorney argued that he showed every indication of appearing in court. The judge upheld Jahnke's bond.

Jahnke's sentencing date is scheduled for June 16.

