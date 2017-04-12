Chippewa Falls veterans in need receive donation boxes

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Two organizations are giving back to veterans, who have been set back by homelessness.

On Wednesday, the Veterans Housing and Recovery Program in Chippewa Falls and the Rolling Thunder Chapter 4, along with help from the community, delivered 25 boxes of clothing, canned goods and other various items from last weekends clothing drive. Six of those boxes are filled with brand new sweatshirts, shirts, pants and jackets. The Veterans Housing and Recovery Program provides housing, job training and other help.

William “Bud” Williams, a veteran in the recovery program, said he is appreciative to see the community show their support and give back.

"Receiving this stuff is great. It helps us when we get our chance to get back out in the community, when we've completed the program and got ourselves – our feet – back under us and give us a good start to get back into the real world,” Williams said.

The next event for the Rolling Thunder is the Veterans Tribute Ride on April 29 at the Trails Edge Bar and Saloon in Augusta starting at 9 a.m.