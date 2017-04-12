Free T-shirts to double as Eau Claire city bus passes this summer

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Transit wants to make riding the bus more fashionable.



That's why they're giving away free T-shirts advertising reasons why many people enjoy the ride. Then on certain days this summer, people sporting the tee can get free bus rides around town.



Transit officials told News 18 they're hoping to harness the enthusiasm of current bus riders to bring in new customers.



"I think a lot of people don't use it because they don't understand it or don't think it would be useful for them," said Tom Wagener, the manager for Eau Claire Transit.



Wagener said the shirts aren't for sale, but they're giving away the first one this Friday at 3:00 p.m. See their Facebook post below for your chance to win!