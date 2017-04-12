Free T-shirts to double as Eau Claire city bus passes this summe - WQOW TV: Eau Claire, WI NEWS18 News, Weather, and Sports

Free T-shirts to double as Eau Claire city bus passes this summer

Posted:

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Eau Claire Transit wants to make riding the bus more fashionable. 

That's why they're giving away free T-shirts advertising reasons why many people enjoy the ride. Then on certain days this summer, people sporting the tee can get free bus rides around town. 

Transit officials told News 18 they're hoping to harness the enthusiasm of current bus riders to bring in new customers. 

"I think a lot of people don't use it because they don't understand it or don't think it would be useful for them," said Tom Wagener, the manager for Eau Claire Transit. 

Wagener said the shirts aren't for sale, but they're giving away the first one this Friday at 3:00 p.m. See their Facebook post below for your chance to win!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WQOW
5545 Highway 93, Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 835-1881
News Tips: (715)-831-1824 or news@wqow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WQOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.