Chippewa Valley police departments see decrease in applicants

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - It's not a job for the faint of heart. When an officer puts on a uniform each day, there is no guarantee they will make it back home.



Now, the Chippewa Valley is seeing a shortage of men and women in blue.



Empty picture frames hanging at the Lake Hallie Police Department tell the story. Frames that used to be filled with pictures of officers, now sit empty due to vacancies within the department.



“There's been a decrease in the amount of folks that are interested in getting into law enforcement,” said Lake Hallie Police Chief Cal Smokowicz.



He said he knows the problem all too well, down six officers from what he would like. Yet, no one is applying.



In fact, he posted a full-time officer position April 2 and has yet to receive a single application. He said it is a problem the department hasn't seen this bad in more than 20 years.

“We're rapidly approaching a critical stage for us because now, this is costing us a lot of money in overtime to fill our shifts,” he said.



The chief said poor hours and a negativity surrounding police is a major cause of the problem.

“Why do you want to go into a profession that is looked upon negatively?” Smokowicz asked. “You really have to be a special type of person to say, 'Hey, I want to be criticized for the rest of my life for doing a good job'.”



Just up the road from Lake Hallie, the Chippewa Falls Police Department is seeing a similar problem. So, they are trying out a new way to recruit officers by using Facebook Live.



It's an effort they hope will reach a wide-array of people, especially younger people who might consider getting into the field.

“It's really required us and other law enforcement departments to step up the game when it comes to encouraging people, reaching out to the community to get interested people to apply for their departments,” said Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm.



Chiefs from both departments agree that despite recent officer-involved tragedies, fear cannot be part of the daily routine for people looking to join the force.

“Officers have to be brave,” Kelm said. “If you are not brave, this isn't the field for you. It is dangerous. We do dangerous things. We put ourselves in danger to protect our community.”



The starting pay for the open Chippewa Falls officer position is $48,303 per year. If you want more information on openings in our area, click here.