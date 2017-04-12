Eau Claire group extends deadline for city flag design

Eau Claire (WQOW) - If you had to choose an iconic image of Eau Claire, what would you pick? And, what would that image look like as a flag?



The City of Eau Claire has a logo; it even has a coat-of-arms, but it doesn't have an official flag. But, some residents are hoping to change that with a project called the "People's Flag of Eau Claire".



They're inviting everyone, not just artists or graphic designers, to submit an idea of a flag they'd like to see flying high over the city.



"We have the opportunity, as citizenry of a city, to have an impact on the place," said CJ Krueger, the founder of the People's Flag project.



Krueger also said they have several entries so far; some paying homage to the city's lumber history, others to the area's two rivers. He said they'd like to see as many ideas as possible, so they've extended the submission deadline until Friday, April 21.



Organizers plan to announce the finalists at the end of the month, then the community will get the chance to vote for their favorite. They hope to announce the winner by June 5.



Krueger said, right now, there aren't any specific places he's looking to hang the city flag, but he hopes they'll pop up all over Eau Claire in the future. Follow the link to submit a design of your own!