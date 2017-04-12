Eau Claire woman charged with felony retail theft at Scheels

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire woman was charged with felony retail theft after trying to dupe employees at Scheels.



Diana Collins was charged Monday. According to the criminal complaint, on April 7, Collins took the price tag off of an item and did a "No receipt" return, for which she was given a nearly $600 gift card.



Store footage showed that, later that same day, she returned to the Scheels and stole a GoPro camera. Police said she, and an accomplice, tried to pawn both the gift card and the GoPro.



Working with the Eau Claire Police Department, Scheels employees asked Collins to return to the store because there was an error with her gift card, and it needed to be replaced. Once she returned to the store, she was arrested.



A preliminary hearing for Collins has been scheduled for April 25.