Eau Claire man charged with 4th OWI after downtown hit & run

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- An Eau Claire man has been charged with his fourth OWI after officers said he was involved in a hit and run in downtown Eau Claire.



Charges were filed Wednesday for 57-year-old Jody Schlageter. According to the criminal complaint, police were responding to a report that his car was involved in a hit and run on March 22.



When police made contact with Schlageter, they said he took his shirt off, saying he was hot, despite temperatures in the low 30s. When asked to take a field sobriety test, Schlageter tried to walk away. He then told officers he had to tie his shoes but was unable to do so.



Police said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs, saying he was sweaty and seemed unable to blink. He was arrested, and a blood draw was taken at a local hospital.



Schlageter will make his initial appearance before a judge on Thursday. If convicted, he will face up to six years in jail and a $10,000 fine.