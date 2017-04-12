Cleanup project planned for Boyd Park river access point

Eau Claire (WQOW)- The Amazing Eau Claire Cleanup is right around the corner, and a spot near Boyd Park could be first on the list.

The Eastside Hill Neighborhood is looking for volunteers to help clear away and clean up the river access point behind Boyd Park. The neighborhood group wants to restore the old bathing beach spot, located there until 1936.

The cleanup day is scheduled for April 22. The city's parks department said while cleaning up the area is in line with the Waterways and Parks Commission's plan to improve river visibility and green space, the department will never recommend developing a swimming area at that location.

News 18 reached out to the project organizers several times Wednesday but never heard back.