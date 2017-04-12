Eau Claire man charged with repeated sexual assault of child

Eau Claire (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a child.

Jeromy Mathews, from Eau Claire, was charged on Monday. According to the criminal complaint, a child told someone at their school they had been raped by Mathews. The child said it started when they were five or six years old, and it had continued for about six years. Mathews will make his initial appearance later this month.

If convicted of the Class B Felony, Mathews faces up to 60 years in prison.