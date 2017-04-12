Chi-Hi's Lily Borgenheimer Signs With Minnesota State-Mankato

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) -- Chippewa Falls H.S. swimmer Lily Borgenheimer makes her college decision official, Wednesday, as she signs her Division II letter of intent with Minnesota State-Mankato.



Borgenheimer is looking forward to competing at the next level.



"I really loved the campus," Borgenheimer says, "the team is super welcoming, the coaching was everything that I was looking for. I'm very excited to keep swimming, I love the pool, I just want to be in the water and compete, I love competing so I'm really excited for that."



Borgenheimer finished ninth in the 100 yard breaststroke at the 2016 WIAA State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships, and took 18th in that same event at the YMCA Nationals.