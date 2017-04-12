Health department investigating food poisoning at Wisconsin Jimmy John's

The Marathon County Health Department is investigating cases of food poisoning connected to a Jimmy John's restaurant in Weston.

“We have received some complaints and are doing follow-up,” Health and safety director Dale Grosskurth said. “It's a full investigation.”

Grosskurth said the department first heard complaints on April 7. He said they are speaking with customers to try and figure out how it happened.

“Find out what foods they ate, symptoms they experienced,” he said. “When did they eat? When did their symptoms start?”

Weston resident Miranda Buck ordered from the restaurant on April 6 and said she felt sick the next morning.

“Violent vomiting and diarrhea for four hours,” she said. “I ordered the Italian number nine... I also had a few bites of the Turkey Tom with cheese.”

Grosskurth said once the restaurant was told about the investigation, it closed its doors for cleaning and reopened hours later.

“Do the cleaning and disinfection,” he said. “Cooperated by getting rid of food that was prepared ahead of time.”

The department didn't say how many people it believes could have been impacted and said the investigation could take weeks.

“We want to identify the factors that contributed to it. Whether its the food, employee behavior or something else,” he said.

Buck said doctors have now told her the food poisoning has led to an infection in her intestines.

“It's discouraging,” she said. “I just want to feel better.”

The restaurant's franchise owner, Brian Macak, released the following statement:

“Food quality is our top priority and drives every decision we make. The Department of Health inspected our store on Friday following a handful of complaints about one delivery, but they found no food hygiene issues at the store. Regardless, we voluntarily closed our store for a few hours yesterday afternoon to deep clean all of the equipment... The Department of Health is continuing its investigation and we are working closely with them to provide any information required.”

Grosskurth said the restaurant is safe to eat at.