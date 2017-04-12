Henry Ellenson Wraps Up 1st NBA Season

Orlando (WQOW) -- Rice Lake's Henry Ellenson finishes his first season in the NBA with a 12 point, 6 rebound performance for the Pistons, but Detroit drops a 113-109 game at Orlando.
Ellenson got plenty of playing time over the final four games of the regular season, and wound up with a combined 36 points and 29 rebounds over that stretch.
