Eau Claire duplex fire causes $2.5k damage, power outages

Eau Claire (News Media Report) -- Eau Claire Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a duplex Wednesday night.

According to a release from the department, they responded around 9:35 p.m. to 2824 Richard Drive in Eau Claire.

Upon arrival, crews found an overheated and smoking electrical panel in the basement of the duplex. The fire department also said there was a power pole near the residence that had blown a fuse and started a small fire, which caused power outages for several homes near the duplex.

Xcel Energy responded to the scene to repair the electrical system.

According to the release, the fire department was able to ventilate the affected side of the duplex, and prevent and spread of fire. They said the estimated damage caused by the fire is $2,500.

The Red Cross also responded to assist the residents, who were all able to make it out of the duplex safely.