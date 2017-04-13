Holster scare prompting tighter security at Marathon Co. Courthouse

Wausau (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Board's Public Safety Committee agreed Wednesday to beef up security at the courthouse.

The decision comes one week after it was on lockdown after an empty holster was found in a bathroom.

Additionally, the sheriff's department said an individual was able to enter the building Wednesday with seven sharp objects on hand. That person did not harm anyone, and the incident is under investigation. But it still left those attending the meeting feeling uneasy.

Marathon County Sheriff's Department Lt. Mark Wagers and Chief Deputy Chad Billeb told the committee that they are working on the best way to move forward with security measures. They also addressed the notion that security at the courthouse is behind the curve.

Some judges requested immediate security changes.

Meanwhile, District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon also expressed concern for her staff, referencing the wife of Detective Jason Weiland.

Wetzsteon said there are heightened concerns at the courthouse in the wake of the deadly shooting rampage.

"Someone in our office is very personally affected," she said. "And I will tell you, for me to ask her to come back to this courthouse when she's the only parent that her children have left, and there is no security here. It's just, I don't even know if I can ask her to come back."

The committee unanimously approved implementing both short and long-term improvements at Wednesday's meeting.

After the meeting, Sheriff Scott Parks said plans are in the works.

"You should start to see some type of movement in the right direction in the next couple of weeks," he said.

Details of the beefed up security measures were not given.