MUST SEE: Cat on the loose on baseball field

(WQOW) -- A cat is responsible for halting a baseball game in Florida.

The cat was on the loose during an Atlanta Braves versus Miami Marlins Game. He crawled along the bottom of the outfield wall, then he actually climbed the fence and onto the Marlin's "Home Run" display. He buried his head there for quite a while.

It's crazy how many cameras were able to catch the action and follow the poor guy. He has no idea how many thousand of people were watching and laughing at him.

