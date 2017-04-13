Adopt-A-Pet: Fran

Meet our Pet of the Day: Fran!

Fran is 1 1/2 year old domestic shorthair calico cat. She is fun loving, frisky and has lots of energy. Fran likes to be brushed, and she likes those chin scratches as well. She does need some dental work done, and she sill still need to be spayed, so keep that in mind if you want to adopt her.

If you're interested in Fran, or want to learn more about the other animals up for adoption, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.