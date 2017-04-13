4/13: CVTC Energy Open House

Eau Claire (Chippewa Valley Technical College) -- Earth Day is April 22, but we don't want to wait that long, and neither does the Chippewa Valley Technical College.

CVTC Energy Open House on April 20. Open to the public and prospective students can tour the Energy Education Center. People will also have the opportunity to experience hands-on demonstrations in energy-related fields from 4 to 7 p.m. that Thursday.

With an impressive list of energy-efficient features, including a geothermal heating and cooling system, the Energy Education Center itself is a learning lab for program students whose interactions with the facility add to their learning experience.

Each of the programs will be on display at the Energy Open House. Prospective students will have the opportunity to talk with CVTC instructors and current student about the programs, job opportunities in the field, and the impressive starting salaries. Attendees can check out the bio-diesel trailer and observe the manufacture of fuels from agricultural products, try pole climbing in the Electrical Power Distribution lab, try out a truck driving simulator, and other program demonstrations.

Also on display at the Energy Open House will be the CVTC Architectural Structural Design program, which will be moving to the Energy Education Center in August, and programs in Diesel Truck Technician and Residential Construction.

Breakout sessions will be offered on career exploration, applying for admission to CVTC, and paying for college and applying for scholarships. Those who apply for admission at the event will have their $30 application fee waived. Employers in energy-related fields and companies that helped make the Energy Education Center possible will also have displays at the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not necessary, but those who pre-register ONLINE will receive a free gift at the event.