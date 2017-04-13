Wisconsin Lottery issuing alerts in Wisconsin manhunt

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Lottery is displaying alerts on its retail terminals to be on the lookout for a Wisconsin man suspected of threatening to carry out attacks in a manifesto sent to the White House.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office said the alerts on terminals will alert clerks at gas stations and grocery stores to call 911 if they see 32-year-old Joseph Jakubowski. Authorities have been searching for Jakubowski since April 4 when they say he burglarized a gun shop near Janesville, a city about 60 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

The sheriff's office said he stole 18 firearms and said in a 161-page manifesto he planned to carry out attacks on schools and public officials.

More than 150 state and federal law enforcement officers have been searching for Jakubowksi.