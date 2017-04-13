Explosion at Rice Lake business under investigation

Rice Lake (WQOW) - On Wednesday, shortly before 3 p.m., the Rice Lake Fire Department responded to Johnson Refrigerated Truck Bodies, located at 215 East Allen Street, in Rice Lake for an explosion.

In a press release, plant personnel told fire crews there was an explosion in a chemical vault; a fire started shortly after. They said all employees were accounted for and were able to evacuate the building. No injuries were reported.

Plant personnel told fire crews products in the chemical vault involved acetone and resin, which they said are both essential products in the manufacturing operation of the plant.

Fire crews said they were able to extinguish the fire with the assistance of foam and the plant's sprinkler system. Crews said the incident did not release any chemicals into the environment. They said the Barron County Emergency Management Office and a licensed hazardous materials cleanup and recovery team have been contacted to conduct the clean-up of the containment basins.

Officials said the chemical vault had heavy structural damage from the explosion. They said structural engineers are evaluating to make sure the building is safe to occupy.

The cause of the explosion and fire is still under investigation.