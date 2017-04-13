LATEST: Eau Claire police ID officer, man involved in fatal shooting

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire police have released more information about a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place on Saturday.

In a press release, Eau Claire police said they received a call on Saturday, stating 25-year-old Gregory J. Kever, from Eau Claire, "was acting erratically in the hallways of the apartment complex", located on Peters Drive, and was banging on doors, making statements such as, "Why am I still alive, why am I still here".

Police said three officers responded to the apartment complex, including Officer Jim Konkel, Officer Jake Olson and Officer Kevin Putzy.

When Officer Konkel arrived, Eau Claire police said Kever was in the parking lot of the apartment complex carrying a large knife. They said another officer arrived on scene, and Kever attempted to enter his squad car.

Police said Officer Konkel and the other officers attempted verbal commands, but Kever refused to drop the knife. They said less than lethal bean bag rounds were fired at Kever with little effect. Police then deployed a taser but that was also not effective.

Police said Kever charged at an officer while still armed with the knife. They said Officer Konkel fired his service weapon. Police said after Kever was injured, officers attempted life saving actions on Kever but were unsuccessful. Authorities said Kever was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said per state statute and department policy, an internal administrative review is underway. They said Officer Konkel is on administrative assignment pending a complete review of the investigation. Police said the results of the investigation will include a full disclosure of the investigation and citizen review.