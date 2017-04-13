Funeral set for Trooper Anthony Borostowski

TOMAH (WKOW) -- The funeral for Trooper Anthony Borostowski has been set for Monday.

An online obituary states the 34-year-old Borostowski was born in Milwaukee and grew up in the Oak Creek area. He graduated Oak Creek High School in 2001 and enlisted in the Army National Guard in 2004.

Borostowski died in an automobile accident while on duty April 11.

Visitation will be held at Sparta High School, Monday from 12 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., with a funeral service immediately following. Military and law enforcement honors will follow in the school parking lot.