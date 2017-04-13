Authorities will not release exerpts of Jakubowski manifesto

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office said they have now received over 730 tips regarding Joseph Jakubowski. Local, state and federal enforcement agencies are currently looking into 140 of these tips.

Investigators said some media has obtained a partial copy of Jakubowski's manifesto. Law enforcement did not release that exerpt and will not do so due to the ongoing investigation.

Again, Jakubowski is considered armed and dangerous. Any direct sightings of him should be called into 911 immediately.

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- In the manifesto authorities say Joseph Jakubowski mailed to the White House, Jakubowski lays out his grievances with the government, even referring to the government as a "gang of terrorists."

A portion of the manifesto was obtained by WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee. A law enforcement source close to the investigation confirmed the copy of the manifesto was authentic, though the official could not confirm whether it was the same version Jakubowski sent to President Donald Trump because Jakubowski may have written several versions.

Jakubowski writes in the document about how he believes health insurance, taxes and religion are examples of the government trying to brainwash its citizens. He also claims that government and religion are the same thing.

In the manifesto, Jakubowski also writes about being an artist and claims government regulations destroyed his passion.

At one point, Jakubowski says he will not bring harm or violence to anyone unless the government forces his hand. He also writes about his own death, saying he's not afraid to die, but that he chooses his death to be carried out by the hands of the president. Jakubowski says that would be on live TV, not in secret.

Jakubowski also declares, "The only way the system will take control of my life... is over my dead body."

Authorities have launched a nationwide manhunt to find Jakubowski. They say on Tuesday, April 7, Jakubowski broke into and stole 18 guns and two silencers from Armageddon Supplies, a gun shop in Janesville. After that, authorities say he set fire to his car. According to a Wednesday night update from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, investigators have received about 700 tips about Jakubowski and they are currently pursuing about 130 of them.