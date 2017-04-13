UPDATE: Fugitive Jakubowski researched survivalist tactics before disappearance

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities says fugitive Joseph Jakubowski researched survivalist tactics, before they say he mailed an anti-government manifesto to President Trump, and stole guns and ammunition from a Janesville store.



During a Thursday news conference at the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Janesville Police Chief David Moore said there's evidence Jakubowski researched survival strategies, and has "...some survivalist equipment." The Janesville man remains at large, despite more than a week of a nationwide manhunt for him.



Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden says searches of the Rock River and Lake Koshkonong have taken place, in the event warming weather may have prompted Jakubowski to hide in more remote terrain.

WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee reports it obtained a portion of Jakubowski's manifesto writings. The reports says Jakubowski refers to government as a "gang of terrorists," and alludes to a willingness to have a show down with pursuing law enforcement officers. "The only way the system will take control of my life...is over my dead body," the report states Jakubowski writes. It says Jakubowski is willing to die if it happens through the intervention of the president, and on live television.

Spoden and Moore say Jakubowski's 161-page manifesto is still being analyzed by investigators, and despite portions of his writings now being public, say they are not releasing the document at this time.

Authorities acknowledge Jakubowski's writings also show disdain for religion, but include no targeting of a specific religion, or place of worship. Moore says people planning to attend Good Friday and Easter services this weekend should be cautious, but recognize security steps address Jakubowski's continuing status as a fugitive.



"There is no threat...to any type of religion, no specific threat of any location. We know he has a general distrust...of religion," Moore says.



Moore says episodes of active shooters in other places have at times followed missed signs and leads on potential perpetrators. ":This is different," Moore says. "We had some clues going into this and that is why we're investigating, in hopes of stopping what could be a mass casualty event."



Moore says it is still unclear what triggered Jakubowski to escalate from an adult history of traffic and largely, lower level offenses, to the concerning mindset displayed in the manifesto.



"We urge Mr. Jakubowski to turn himself in," Moore says.

Jakubowski writes in the document about how he believes health insurance, taxes and religion are examples of the government trying to brainwash its citizens. He also claims that government and religion are the same thing.

In the manifesto, Jakubowski also writes about being an artist and claims government regulations destroyed his passion.

At one point, Jakubowski says he will not bring harm or violence to anyone unless the government forces his hand. He also writes about his own death, saying he's not afraid to die, but that he chooses his death to be carried out by the hands of the president. Jakubowski says that would be on live TV, not in secret.

Jakubowski also declares, "The only way the system will take control of my life... is over my dead body."

