WQOW Weather Academy in Mondovi

Mondovi (WQOW) - WQOW Stormtracker 18 Weather is in Mondovi for Weather Academy.

Chief Meteorologist Nick Grunseth and Meteorologist LeAnn Lombardo are teaching Mondovi Elementary School students about how weather works and how to stay safe when severe weather threatens. Students colored weather pictures, which could make a debut on TV during Daybreak, and learned about the creation of clouds and how different pressure systems affect weather.

If you're interested in having a Weather Academy at your school, fill out the form!