Expanding Wisconsin workforce starts in high schools, state officials say

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- As state officials tout low unemployment rates, many local businesses are saying the problem now is finding skilled workers.

On Thursday, Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary Ray Allen visited Chippewa Falls to meet with local business representatives on how to fill the gap left by not having enough skilled workers. Business leaders said when positions are available, there's not a shortage of applications, but a shortage of applications that meet job skill requirements.

One solution the group discussed was utilizing more youth apprenticeships for high school students, which would allow them to receive job training alongside school credit.

"Let the young people do career exploration because I think that's a good way to decide where they want to do and what they want to do, and certainly for a lot of them to make decisions that will prevent them from over-investing in education, in terms of having college debt and a career that they may not choose to have or just dislike," Allen said.

Allen said the programs extend farther than trade work to industries, like IT or healthcare. Officials said the more companies and schools utilize the apprenticeship programs, the more students and their parents will be open to entering a field that doesn't require a four year degree.