New legislation could help Wisconsin veterans become farmers

Madison (WQOW)- In the search for finding new ways to fill jobs, some Wisconsin legislators are turning to those who have served our country.

On Wednesday lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill that would require the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and other agencies to work with the Department of Veterans Affairs to support veterans and their families who are either trying to, or already work in agriculture. It would also authorize creating a logo that would distinguish products that are made by veterans.

"I think there's a unique opportunity for employers to hire veterans because, when you look at people who have skills, there's nobody more skilled than the veterans. They have all the soft skills, they have a lot of skills that just make them work ready. So veterans are a tremendous investment, they're an instant investment for an employer, and certainly there's tremendous success as we continue to employ veterans," said Secretary Ray Allen with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Allen said Governor Walker will continue to have a strong focus on recruiting veterans in the state and help them back in to the workforce after serving.